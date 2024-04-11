₹2.36 cr.-worth cash, gold, other items seized so far in Tirunelveli constituency

April 11, 2024 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

In surprise checks conducted in various places in Tirunelveli Assembly segment falling under Tirunelveli Parliamentary constituency on Tuesday, Income Tax department officials seized ₹17.80 lakh unaccounted cash and 2.250 kg of gold valued at ₹1.38 crore.

While the IT officials were tight-lipped about the seizures, the IT Department’s reports sent to District Collector and Returning Officer K.P. Karthikeyan on Wednesday stated that the officials seized ₹17.80 lakh cash and ₹1.38 crore-worth gold during the surprise raid. With this, the IT officials have so far seized cash to the tune of ₹46.30 lakh.

According to Dr. Karthikeyan, the flying squads and the static surveillance squads deployed across the district have seized ₹42.75 lakh unaccounted cash while the police have seized ₹2 lakh cash, besides seizing ₹5 lakh-worth liquor which was being transported illegally by individuals.

In all, ₹2.36 crore-worth cash, gold, liquor and other items have been seized ahead of the polls in Tirunelveli Parliamentary constituency till Wednesday (April 10). The seized cash and the valuables will be returned on production of genuine documents.

Dr. Karthikeyan said all poll-related complaints being received from the public, political parties and the representatives of the candidates were being attended to immediately.

The 24X7 election control room functioning on the Collectorate premises had so far received 53 complaints through the toll-free number 1800 425 8373. While 52 complaints were disposed of following on-the-spot inquiries, one was dropped as it was found to be fake.

The 127 complaints received through C-Vigil app were investigated through appropriate authorities. While 119 of the complaints were found to be genuine and action was taken on them, eight fake complaints were dropped.

“We have taken due action on the complaints that were found to be true and no complaint is pending as on Thursday (April 11),” Dr. Karthikeyan said.

