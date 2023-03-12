23,368 students to appear for Plus Two exams in Virudhunagar district

March 12, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - Virudhunagar

A total of 23,368 students in Virudhunagar district would appear for the Plus Two public examination that begins on Monday.

After completion of the practical examination earlier this month, the written test would be held in 100 centres across the district.

A total of 10,985 boys and 12,383 girls, totalling 23,368 students would appear for the examination which would conclude on April 3.

The Chief Educational Officer, A. Gnanagowri, said that armed police bandobust has been provided at the two centres where the question papers have been kept.

A total of 1,600 employees would be involved in the conduct of the examination.

Besides, flying squads appointed to check malpractices, five special squads have been formed to make surprise visits to the school.

“The students have been told that they would be not allowed to continue writing the particular paper, if they are caught while indulging in malpractices. However, they would be allowed to appear for the subsequent papers,” the CEO said.

The answer scripts would be taken back to two collection centres and kept amidst armed police security. Closed-circuit television cameras have been set up to enhance the security, she added.

Meanwhile, the 11th examination would begin on March 14 and held simultaneously along with 12th examination and ends on April 5.

A total of 22,036 students, including 10,240 boys and 11,796 girls would appear for the Plus One examination.

However, the 10th public examination, which would begin on April 6, a day after Plus One examination concludes, would go on till April 20.

A total of 25,546 students, including 12,755 boys and 12,791 girls, would write the public examination.

All the three examination would be held between 10 a.m. and 1.15 p.m.

A total of 110 scribes would assist differently abled students.