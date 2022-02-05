2,313 nominations accepted; 34 rejected in Madurai

Madurai

The district election authorities said that a total of 2,313 nominations were accepted and 34 rejected here on Saturday after scrutiny.

Apart from the Corporation, which has 100 wards, there are three Municipalities - Melur, Thirumangalam and Usilampatti, the district has nine Town Panchayats.

In the Corporation, out of 1,122 nominations, 25 were rejected for different reasons and flaws in the papers. Thus, 1,097 were accepted.

In Municipalities, 475 were accepted and seven nominations rejected in all. In town panchayats, the officials said that for 144 wards, 743 nominations were received and two were rejected, leaving 741 as accepted.

In Corporation, the officials said that there were chaotic scenes for a while, when the nominations of a few of the BJP candidates’ nominations were fit for rejection. After a pause, when the staff explained the reasons, the candidates and their advocates were in agreement. Similarly, a few of the nominations of the Independents too were rejected.

In the district, there were delays in consolidating the nominations accepted and rejected in Usilampatti municipal limits, officials added.

As per the State Election Commission guidelines, the last date for withdrawal is Monday after which, the final list of candidates in the fray would be made known.