₹231 crore disbursed to parents under ‘Girl Children Protection Scheme’

May 09, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

A sum of ₹231 crore maturity amount had been disbursed to beneficiaries of the Chief Minister’s Girl Children Protection Scheme in the last two years, according to Minister for Social Welfare P. Geetha Jeevan.

She appealed to the parents to submit proof of investments made in the names of their daughters under the scheme and claim the maturity amount if the beneficiary children had attained 18 years.

Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday, after handing over orders for receiving monthly assistance of ₹1,500 to 50 physically challenged persons from Thoothukudi Assembly segment, Ms. Geetha said the Tamil Nadu Government under the Chief Minister’s Girl Children Protection Scheme was investing ₹50,000 for one girl child of eligible parents or ₹25,000 each for two girl children in Tamil Nadu Power Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation in the name of the girl children. As the maturity amount would be given to the parents of the girls when they attained 18 years, ₹231 crore had been disbursed in the past two years.

“Around 20,000 people are yet to receive the maturity amount from the government due to various reasons like moving out to other towns or cities or States or loss of the bond. Since we cannot trace these parents, we appeal to them to approach the District Social Welfare Officer concerned with a copy of the bond or any proof of the investment made in the name of their daughters for getting the maturity amount. If they approach the District Social Welfare Officer with the proof, we’ll immediately initiate the process of disbursing the maturity amount,” Ms. Geetha said, adding that her department was working on fine-tuning the scheme further.

Collector K. Senthil Raj was present.