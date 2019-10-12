23-year-old woman dies at GRH

Ramya Krishnan, 23, of Avaniyapuram in Madurai district, died at the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai, after she was shifted from an Upgraded Primary Health Centre (UPHC) in Coonoor near Srivilliputhur where she had delivered a female baby on Friday night.

Deputy Director of Health Services, Sivakasi, S. Ram Ganesh said that the woman delivered her first baby through caesarean section at the UPHC at around 6:45 p.m.

The woman had registered herself with a PHC at Muthupatti in Madurai city. She had been treated both at the PHC and at a private hospital.

However, she was admitted to the Coonoor UPHC for elective surgery when she visited Ramachandrapuram near Watrap here. This 30-bed UPHC sees a footfall of around 58,000 outpatients and 2,200 inpatients every year.

Dr. Ganesh said that the elective surgery was necessitated after she was found wanting in amniotic fluid required for safe delivery of the baby.

The surgery was conducted by a retired senior obstetrician and gynaecologist Pushpalatha in the presence of anaesthetist Kumarguru.

After delivering a healthy baby, the woman developed fits on the table. As her health condition was critical, medical officers informed the Joint Director (Medical Services) following which the Deputy Director of Health Services, Sivakasi, rushed to the UPHC.

After stabilising the condition of the patient, she was immediately shifted to a 108 ambulance and rushed to the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai.

Dr. Kumarguru and staff nurses accompanied the patient to the GRH, where she was admitted at around 9.30 pm. However, the patient did not respond to treatment and died at around 10 p.m.

Women and child rights activist A. Veronica Mary, who led a fact-finding team, said that the patient should have been referred to the government taluk hospital in Rajapalayam.

“According to the guidelines of the National Rural Health Mission, pregnant women who fall under 25 types of complications, have to be referred to a government taluk hospital or a government medical college hospital. In this case, if the woman had been referred to the Rajapalayam taluk hospital, 20 kilometres away, she could have been saved,” she said.