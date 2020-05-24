23 workers from Kerala to be quarantined

Twenty-three workers from Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Virudhunagar and Madurai districts, who were employed in different parts of Kerala, reached Ariyankaavu three days ago. But they were unable to proceed further to enter Tamil Nadu due to restrictions.

MDMK district secretary T.M. Rajendran represented the plight of the workers to district officials.

On information, Collector Arun Sundar Dayalan directed the officials to check and make arrangements to transport the workers safely from Ariyankaavu check-post, officials said.

They would be quarantined in isolation centres and screened for COVID-19, they added.