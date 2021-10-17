23 villages under water in Kanniyakumari district

No power for two days as many electric poles have been uprooted

The widespread rainfall in Kanniyakumari district since October 14 has claimed three lives so far. Many low-lying areas are inundated, with 23 villages across the district under water and no power for the last two days as many poles have been uprooted.

Rescue operations started in full swing on Sunday morning after there was some relief when the rain stopped for a few hours, officials said. Residents from 40 villages were safely moved to relief camps.

The rain, which started on the night of October 14, resulted in reservoirs getting filled up fast. PWD engineers, who released the water, alerted the people to stay indoors and not to venture near rivers or tanks. The water released from Pechiparai dam reached Thirparappu falls through Kothaiaru causing floods in the region.

Continuous and widespread rain uprooted trees and electric poles in Kaliyal, Pechiparai, Marapadi, Mathur and Kappikadu.

As a precautionary measure, Tangedco officials suspended power distribution as men were engaged in clearing the fallen trees and pulling out the poles. “If rain stops, electric supply can be resumed in less than eight hours,” an official at Pechiparai told The Hindu.

Highways officials said at least 50 roads were cut off and connectivity to interior villages was snapped. Only when the rain stops, repair works could be carried out as materials had to be transported from the district headquarters.

Farmers in Thovalai said about 50 acres where paddy was waiting for harvest were marooned in the rain.

Two drownings

Fire and Rescue Service personnel said three persons, Nishan, 17, of Kurumbarai, a class XI student, Jepin, 18, and Chitiraivel, 40, of Valayathu Vayal, met watery grave in the district. While Nishan was said to have drowned in a waterbody where he had gone for bathing with his friends, Jepin drowned in a tank. The fate of Chitiraivel was unknown as villagers said he was washed away in the floods. Firefighters were searching for the victim for the second day on Sunday.