ADVERTISEMENT

23 tonnes of ration rice seized; six arrested

January 24, 2024 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

The Civil Supplies CID police have seized 23 tonnes of ration rice and arrested six persons in this connection. Following information about ration rice smuggling, the Civil Supplies CID team, led by DSP Muthukumar organized vehicle check around Thaazhaiyooththu and patrolled in this area on Tuesday. When the team patrolled near Argunakulam, they saw 566 rice bags, weighing about 23 tonnes, stocked in a secluded area. After seizing the rice bags, the Civil Supplies CID police started investigation and found that Chinnadurai of Arugankulam and his younger brother Ganesan had stocked the rice for smuggling it to Kerala after buying the essential commodity from the cardholders. They went underground. When the police team continued the investigation, they arrested six more persons including Kalaignar alias Karunanidhi, the kingpin of this illicit trade. They were remanded in judicial custody on Wednesday. Efforts are on to arrest Chinnadurai and Ganesan.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US