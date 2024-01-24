GIFT a SubscriptionGift
23 tonnes of ration rice seized; six arrested

January 24, 2024 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

The Civil Supplies CID police have seized 23 tonnes of ration rice and arrested six persons in this connection. Following information about ration rice smuggling, the Civil Supplies CID team, led by DSP Muthukumar organized vehicle check around Thaazhaiyooththu and patrolled in this area on Tuesday. When the team patrolled near Argunakulam, they saw 566 rice bags, weighing about 23 tonnes, stocked in a secluded area. After seizing the rice bags, the Civil Supplies CID police started investigation and found that Chinnadurai of Arugankulam and his younger brother Ganesan had stocked the rice for smuggling it to Kerala after buying the essential commodity from the cardholders. They went underground. When the police team continued the investigation, they arrested six more persons including Kalaignar alias Karunanidhi, the kingpin of this illicit trade. They were remanded in judicial custody on Wednesday. Efforts are on to arrest Chinnadurai and Ganesan.

