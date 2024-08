Unidentified persons have stolen 23 mobile phones from the hostellers of Government Adi Dravida Welfare Hostel near new bus-stand on Sunday night. Police said that some students also lost their certificates. Following complaints from the students, the warden alerted the Melapalayam police, who have collected CCTV footages from the shops nearby to identify the culprit.

