23 ‘indigenous cases’ reported in Thoothukudi

THOOTHUKUDI/MADURAI

Thoothukudi district registered 24 new COVID-19 cases, including 23 ‘indigenous cases’ on Wednesday. Fifty of the 60 cases reported in the district since Monday are ‘indigenous cases’ and it sounds alarm. The district’s tally stands at 389 with 161 ‘active cases’.

Kanniyakumari recorded five ‘indigenous’ and five ‘imported’ cases that took its total to 105 and the number of ‘active cases’ to 40.

In Tirunelveli, seven persons, including six ‘indigenous cases’, tested positive. The district has 54 active cases. Tenkasi district did not add any fresh case on Wednesday too. The district, which reported a total of 106 cases, has 18 active cases.

Ten persons tested positive in Madurai, taking its total to 343. The new cases were reported from Usilampatti, Tirumangalam, B.B. Kulam, Race Course Road, Meenambalpuram, Moondrumavadai, Tallakulam, Sellur and Vadipatti.

Three cases would be cross-notified as they were from Chennai, Collector T.G. Vinay said. There were no discharges on Wednesday. Three persons who arrived from Dubai on a flight too tested positive.

Eight persons tested positive in Theni, taking its tally to 134. According to health officials, Chinnamanur, Periyakulam and Uthamapalayam reported fresh cases. A person working in a public sector bank’s insurance division, who developed fever, got admitted to a private hospital in Allinagaram. He tested positive and was shifted to Government Theni Medical College Hospital. Samples have been taken from 34 persons, who were in contact with him.

In Dindigul district, three persons with travel history tested positive. Sixteen patients were discharged from hospital.

Eight fresh cases were reported in Ramanathapuram. Two of them are Collectorate staff and one is attached to the District Police Office. The offices were disinfected and public were advised not to come in person to submit petitions at the DPO. A press release said grievances of the public could be sent by WhatsApp to 9489919722 or the DSPs concerned could be contacted.

Sivaganga district reported two fresh cases that took its tally to 44. Three patients were discharged from hospital.

Five new cases were reported in Virudhunagar district on Wednesday. Collector R. Kannan said all the new patients had left Virudhunagar district and were in other districts. They would be cross-notified to the respective districts. The total number of positive cases in Virudhunagar stands at 159 and active cases at 35.