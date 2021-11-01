23 held for damaging windshield of city bus

Madurai

Madurai City Police have arrested 23 persons who were involved in breaking the windshield of a city bus at Goripalayam on October 30.

A statement said that a mob of around 30 youths created ruckus on the road by boarding the bus and damaging its windshield during the Thevar jayanthi celebrations. Tallukulam police, who registered a case of unlawful assembly and damaging of public property, identified the accused with the help of video footage.

The police had already imposed fine through e-challan against 150 two-wheelers that were found involved in rash riding in various parts of the city on that day.

Similarly, the police also booked two-wheelers and four-wheelers for creating noise disturbance to the public and legal action had been initiated against the violators. In this regard, 79 cases were registered against 112 two-wheelers, 3 four-wheelers, including 13 IPC cases, four 75 Madras City Police Act cases and 62 Motor Vehicles Act cases. Further, a total fine of ₹1.36 lakh was imposed on the violators, the statement said.