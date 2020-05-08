23 discharged from GRH

A total of 23 people who were being treated for COVID-19 at Government Rajaji Hospital were discharged after testing negative here on Friday.

There were 16 patients from Madurai and seven from Virudhunagar. Of them, 13 were men, six women and four children. The patients from Madurai were residents of Kottampatti, Anaiyur, Usilampatti, Sellur, Vandiyur and Sikkandar Chavadi.

Collector T. G. Vinay said that those who were asymptomatic were in the hospital for 14 days. He said a final test was taken 24 hours before it was decided that they could leave the hospital. “We will decide whether the areas which have been marked as containment zones can be unmarked after assessing the spread of the disease,” he said.