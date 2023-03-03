₹23 crore-worth stolen articles returned to owners in last three months in TN, says DGP Sylendra Babu

March 03, 2023 11:54 pm | Updated 11:54 pm IST

Articles including gold jewels, silverwares and vehicles valued at ₹23 crore which were stolen across the State in the last three months were recovered and returned to the rightful owners, said State Director General of Police C. Sylendra Babu here on Friday.

Speaking to reporters, he said a Special Battalion comprising 1,200 police personnel would be established in Ramanathapuram shortly.

Responding to a query, the DGP said police would take tough action as per the laws against mischief mongers. For instance, a video posted by a man had caused issues in Bihar two days ago. The video claimed that workers from Bihar were being attacked in the State. This was not true. Inquiries revealed that it was done by a person identified as Mohamed and arrested.

The police will not spare any one who cause public nuisance, Mr.Sylendra Babu warned of stern action and appealed to the people to not get triggered by such unverified posts.

He also said that police personnel were being given adequate training to handle general public and the accused by experts. In the recent past, there were no cases or complaints of police torture or excesses. However, when some people attack or make attempts to physically harm the men in khaki, they will be forced to use their weapons.

The DGP returned gold jewels worth ₹46 lakh to the owners from Ramanathapuram and Sivaganga districts who had complained about the missing properties. The personnel from the two districts who had performed commendable service were honoured by Mr. Sylendra Babu on the occasion.