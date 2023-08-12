ADVERTISEMENT

23 cases settled at Lok Adalat held at HC

August 12, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Settlement amount handed over to a litigant at the Lok Adalat held at Madurai District Court on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

Twenty-three cases were settled at the Lok Adalat held at the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Saturday, with the total settled amount standing at ₹3.81 crore. The Lok Adalat was conducted by the High Court Legal Services Committee.

Three benches, headed by Justice K.K. Ramakrishnan, Justice C. Kumarappan and retired Judge Justice S. Ananthi were constituted to hear the cases.

At the Lok Adalat held at the Madurai District Court, 93 cases were settled and the total settled amount was ₹5.02 crore. Eleven cases were settled in Sivaganga district, where the total settled amount stood at ₹15.08 lakh. A total of 43 cases were settled in Ramanathapuram district and the total settled amount was ₹2.09 crore.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US