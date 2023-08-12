HamberMenu
23 cases settled at Lok Adalat held at HC

August 12, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Settlement amount handed over to a litigant at the Lok Adalat held at Madurai District Court on Saturday.

Settlement amount handed over to a litigant at the Lok Adalat held at Madurai District Court on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

Twenty-three cases were settled at the Lok Adalat held at the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Saturday, with the total settled amount standing at ₹3.81 crore. The Lok Adalat was conducted by the High Court Legal Services Committee.

Three benches, headed by Justice K.K. Ramakrishnan, Justice C. Kumarappan and retired Judge Justice S. Ananthi were constituted to hear the cases.

At the Lok Adalat held at the Madurai District Court, 93 cases were settled and the total settled amount was ₹5.02 crore. Eleven cases were settled in Sivaganga district, where the total settled amount stood at ₹15.08 lakh. A total of 43 cases were settled in Ramanathapuram district and the total settled amount was ₹2.09 crore.

