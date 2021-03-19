229 nominations filed in Dindigul

DINDIGUL

With the closing of nominations on Friday, the officials have announced that 229 papers have been filed in Dindigul district.

The nominations, which opened on March 12, came to a close on Friday.

Dindigul district has Dindigul, Natham, Vedasandur, Palani, Oddanchatram, Athoor and Nilakottai Assembly constituencies. Apart from the recognised political parties, Independents and dummy candidates too had filed papers.

Ramanathapuram

In Ramanathapuram, 132 nominations were received by the officials. According to the data available, Tiruvadanai had 32 nominations, Mudukulathur 38, Paramakudi (SC) 24 and Ramanathapuram had 38 nominations filed by the parties and Independents.

Sivaganga

The district, which has Tirupathur (35), Sivaganga (26), Manamadurai (20) and Karaikudi (30), Assembly Constituencies had a total of 111 nominations filed till the last day, officials said.

Theni

In Theni, from the Bodinayakkanur, Periakulam, Cumbum and Andipatti constituencies, a total of 152 nominations were received.