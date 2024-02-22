GIFT a SubscriptionGift
₹229-crore loans distributed to 978 entrepreneurs in Virudhunagar district

February 22, 2024 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST

Sundar S
Collector, V.P. Jayaseelan hands over loan sanction order to an entrepreneur in Virudhunagar on Thursday.

Collector, V.P. Jayaseelan hands over loan sanction order to an entrepreneur in Virudhunagar on Thursday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

VIRUDHUNAGAR

Sanction orders for loans to the tune of ₹229 crore were distributed to 978 entrepreneurs for starting new business ventures and for expansion of their trade in Virudhunagar district on Thursday.

Collector V.P. Jayaseelan distributed the sanction orders under Credit Facilitation Scheme to the entrepreneurs under various schemes of Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, District industries Centre, Tamil Nadu State Rural Livelihood Mission, Tamil Adi-Dravidar Housing Corporation, Differently abled Welfare Office.

Credit Facilitation Scheme meetings are held every quarter and all 480 bank branches are participating in the facilitation meetings.

The Collector said that loans were being given to entrepreneurs under several schemes and to coordinate with different agencies, the district administration was conducting the quarterly meetings to ensure that the entrepreneurs do not face any hurdles in getting the loans. This ensures that people from the economically weaker sections received the benefits of government schemes faster.

“Government employees and banks should stop being regulating the entrepreneurs and rather be guiding forces to them,” the Collector said. He also advised the entrepreneurs to make use of technologies like internet for submitting their loan applications to the banks.

General Manager of District Industries Centre L. Ramasubramanian, Regional Manager of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Anand, District Lead Bank Manager Pandiselvan were among those who were present.

