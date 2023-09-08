HamberMenu
225 petitions resolved at grievance redress meeting chaired by CoP

The meeting was held following a government order to the police to hear from the aggrieved in person and sort out the issues; family disputes and money transaction deals dominated the meeting

September 08, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Commissioner of Police J. Loganathan receives petitions from the public at a grievance redress meeting held in Madurai on Friday.

Commissioner of Police J. Loganathan receives petitions from the public at a grievance redress meeting held in Madurai on Friday. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

Out of 328 petitions received from the public, the city police settled 225 petitions during the grievance redress meeting held at the office of the Commissioner of Police on Friday.

Presiding over the meeting, Commissioner of Police J. Loganathan and other officers said that in a bid to speed up investigation in criminal offences, the government had ordered the police department to hold grievance redress meetings to enable people to submit their petitions in person and talk to the officers.

At the meeting, the CoP talked to the petitioners and directed the station house officers concerned and Assistant Commissioners of Police to discreetly probe and settle the cases. In 11 petitions, the police had to register cases and conduct inquiry.

At least 55 petitions were treated as civil disputes and the petitioners were directed to approach their jurisdictional court for appropriate relief.

Family disputes and money transaction deals dominated the meeting. The petitioners said they received threatening calls and there were also assault attempts. Police intervention led to amicable settlements after both the parties were told about the legal consequences and relief.

There were 103 petitions which could not be settled on the same day as the investigating officers wanted some more documents and additional information for registering cases.

The police officers said that counselling was also available to petitioners who were in a dilemma and were unable to take decisions on marriage and dowry-related issues.

