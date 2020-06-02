225 card holders to get essential supplies at ration shops every day, says Dindigul Collector

DINDIGUL

02 June 2020 15:24 IST

The limited number of card holders allowed at shops per day is a measure to maintain physical distancing at all ration shops, the Collector said

All the 6.37 lakh family card holders in Dindigul will get rice, sugar and palm oil among other rations through the ration outlets, District Collector M Vijayalakshmi said here on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting a PDS outlet, the Collector said that as per the State government’s directive, essential commodities including rice and sugar have been given free of cost to all the eligible card holders since April due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Tokens were distributed during the last week of May to card holders and it has been informed that a ration shop will give the goods to 225 card holders everyday. This has been decided keeping in mind the need to maintain physical distancing at all the shops, Ms. Vijayalakshmi said and added that only those card holders, marked for the particular day, shall be issued the commodities. She also said all eligible card holders would get additional rice issued by the Central government under the Prime Minister's Poverty Alleviation Program for the months of April, May and June.

The ration shops had sufficient goods in stock and all the commodities are being issued free of cost. Hence, at any attempts to indulge in malpractice or irregularities, the card holders or any member of the public, could share information with the District Supply Office, Dindigul District, Collectorate and action would be taken, the Collector said.

The officials at the Thadicombu PDS outlet, which the Collector inspected, said that the shops would be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.and from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Bus services

To a query on the functioning of the TNSTC buses, the Collector said that as per the government directive, the buses were operating at 50% fleet strength in the region. Except Kodaikanal, bus service were available across the district from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Based on the response and cooperation from the commuters, the government would consider enhancing numbers.

TNSTC officials said that buses were operating to Natham, Vedasandur, Athur, Nilakottai, Palani, Oddanchatram and other pockets. The bus fare remained the same and commuters wearing masks alone, were permitted inside the bus.