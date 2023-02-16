2,228 licenses to be cancelled in Tirunelveli city

February 16, 2023 11:29 pm | Updated 11:29 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

After successfully recommending the cancellation of 4,052 driving licenses in 2022 for various traffic rule violations, the Tirunelveli City Police have taken steps for cancelling 2,228 more driving licenses after booking violators in the past 41 days alone.

According to Commissioner of Police, Tirunelveli City, S. Rajendran, the traffic enforcement wing of Tirunelveli City police had been instructed to take stringent action against the road safety rule violations that include rash driving, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving car without fastening seat etc.

As the police booked 4,052 traffic rule violators in 2022, the police recommended to the Regional Transport Officer to cancel their driving licenses.

“We are committed to ensure the safety of every road user by strictly and impartially enforcing road safety rules. During this year — from January 1 to February 10 — the police have booked 563 drivers for rash driving, driving vehicles under alcohol influence, jumping signals etc. Moreover, the police have also booked 1,665 bike riders for not wearing helmet as head injury is a prime reason for fatality in accidents involving two-wheelers. Hence, we’ve recommended to the RTO to cancel their driving licenses also,” said Mr. Rajendran.

The Commissioner of Police made it clear that the ongoing drive against traffic rule violators would become more stringent in the days to come by deploying police personnel in more areas.