222 SHGs given revolving funds to the tune of ₹ 11.27 crore, says Minister

August 04, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - MADURAI

Self-help groups (SHGs) in Tamil Nadu are benefiting in a big way and a real meaning towards women empowerment is felt around, especially in rural pockets, said Registration and Commercial Taxes Minister P. Moorthy here on Friday.

The Minister, who toured various habitations in Madurai district, accompanied by Collector M.S. Sangeetha, DRO Saktivel, Additional Collector S. Saravanan, MLA A. Venkatesan, and District Panchayat Council chairperson Surya Kala Kalanidhi among others, said that 222 SHGs and their members were given revolving funds to the tune of ₹ 11.27 crore on Friday.

Speaking to the villagers at Thirumogur near here, he said that there were 17,208 registered SHGs in Madurai city and district. The government had targeted to disburse ₹ 980 crore and from April 1 to August 3, ₹ 321.31 crore had been disbursed and 5935 SHGs had benefited till date.

The SHGs were engaged in manufacturing readymade garments, masala powder for cooking purposes, operating eateries, bakery products and confectionaries, managing grocery shops and growing cattle. Many more avenues were also there and he said that the government would encourage the interested womenfolk to form SHGs.

He also stressed the need to promptly repay loans which would ensure vibrant economy and also help the financial institutions to lend to other needy people.

In Tamaraipatti panchayat, Mangulam panchayat, Varichiyur panchayat, the Minister dedicated newly laid tar roads, village chawadi, and compound wall for government school among others at ₹ 3.17 crore.

Interacting with some of the students and teachers, Mr. Moorthy said that there were complaints of students not turning up to schools. The teachers should motivate the children and also offer counselling to parents about the need to have education.

The government, he said, offered everything to children coming to schools and hence, pass should be aimed at 100%.