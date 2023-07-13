ADVERTISEMENT

2,200 litres of adulterated diesel seized

July 13, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Police detained a mini lorry with 2,200 litres of adulterated diesel during vehicle check near the fishing harbour on Wednesday night.

 Police said vehicle check was conducted near Thoothukudi Fishing Harbour on Wednesday night following information of adulterated diesel being brought to the harbour for selling it to the mechanised fishing boats. When the police team stopped a mini cargo vehicle, they found that 2,200 litres of adulterated diesel had been loaded in 11 barrels in the vehicle.

As driver Muthusamy, 24, of Varthagareddipatti near Thoothukudi was grilled, he told the police that he was taking the adulterated diesel from Keezha Arasadi.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

 The police handed over the driver and the vehicle with adulterated diesel to Civil Supplies CID for further investigation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US