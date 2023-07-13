HamberMenu
2,200 litres of adulterated diesel seized

July 13, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Police detained a mini lorry with 2,200 litres of adulterated diesel during vehicle check near the fishing harbour on Wednesday night.

 Police said vehicle check was conducted near Thoothukudi Fishing Harbour on Wednesday night following information of adulterated diesel being brought to the harbour for selling it to the mechanised fishing boats. When the police team stopped a mini cargo vehicle, they found that 2,200 litres of adulterated diesel had been loaded in 11 barrels in the vehicle.

As driver Muthusamy, 24, of Varthagareddipatti near Thoothukudi was grilled, he told the police that he was taking the adulterated diesel from Keezha Arasadi.

 The police handed over the driver and the vehicle with adulterated diesel to Civil Supplies CID for further investigation.

