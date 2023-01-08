HamberMenu
₹2.20 lakh stolen from parked bike

January 08, 2023 05:27 pm | Updated 05:27 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Four unidentified persons stole ₹2.20 lakh in cash kept in the storage space under the seat of a two-wheeler that was parked in front of a school in Melur on Saturday.

Police said P. Ramu, 61, of Melavalau, a retired teacher, withdrew ₹4 lakh from a nationalised bank in Melur on Saturday afternoon and retrieved pledged gold jewellery from another bank. After keeping the jewellery in a bag in his person, he kept the remaining ₹2.20 lakh in the storage space under the seat. He later went to a school on Alagarkoil Road to pick up his granddaughter.

While he was coming out of the school after picking up his granddaughter, he noticed four persons stealing the money from the bike, at around 3.45 p.m. The man raised an alarm and tried to rush towards them. However, they fled away with the money.

The police said that the accused could have followed the man from the bank. “They acted swiftly and broke open the lock within few seconds and took the money as the bike was parked for only a few minutes,” a police officer said.

The police recovered video footage from closed circuit television cameras and are trying to track them down. The police suspect that the accused were from another State. Melur police have registered a case of theft.

