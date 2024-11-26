ADVERTISEMENT

22-year-old youth hacked to death in Suthamalli

Published - November 26, 2024 07:59 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

A 22-year-old youth was hacked to death by an armed gang near Suthamalli in Tirunelveli district in the late hours of Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said the deceased, A. Muthukrishnan, 22, was attacked by three men while he was speaking with his friend in Indira Colony near Suthamalli. The gang which came on two motorcycles intercepted Muthukrishnan and attacked him with a sickle, killing him on the spot before fleeing from the location.

On receiving information, the police recovered his body and sent it for post mortem.

A case of murder was registered and the accused - identified as K. Thanga Mariappan, 25, A. Thangapandain, 20, and B. Sivaraman, 20, from Suthamalli - were arrested.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The police said that the heinous attack might have been due to prior enmity. Further investigation was on.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US