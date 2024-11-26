22-year-old youth hacked to death in Suthamalli

A 22-year-old youth was hacked to death by an armed gang near Suthamalli in Tirunelveli district in the late hours of Monday.

Police said the deceased, A. Muthukrishnan, 22, was attacked by three men while he was speaking with his friend in Indira Colony near Suthamalli. The gang which came on two motorcycles intercepted Muthukrishnan and attacked him with a sickle, killing him on the spot before fleeing from the location.

On receiving information, the police recovered his body and sent it for post mortem.

A case of murder was registered and the accused - identified as K. Thanga Mariappan, 25, A. Thangapandain, 20, and B. Sivaraman, 20, from Suthamalli - were arrested.

The police said that the heinous attack might have been due to prior enmity. Further investigation was on.

