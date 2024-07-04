ADVERTISEMENT

22 tonnes of chemicals suspected to be banned barium nitrate found near Sivakasi

Updated - July 04, 2024 09:34 pm IST

Published - July 04, 2024 09:07 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The chemialcs stocked in a godown near Sivakasi. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Revenue officials found 22 tonnes of chemicals, suspected to be banned barium nitrate, stocked on a premises where paper tubes meant for aerial fireworks were being manufactured near Sivakasi on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the Special Tahsildar (Matches and Fireworks), K. Tirupathi, along with a police team, raided the premises near Thayilpatti.

The team found that 455 bags of suspected barium nitrate, which has been banned by Supreme Court in manufacturing of fireworks, were illegally stocked.

The officials lifted samples from those bags and took the godown in their custody.

After the samples are tested in the laboratory, further action would be taken against the violators, if the chemical is proved to be the banned barium nitrate, the officials said.

