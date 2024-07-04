GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

22 tonnes of chemicals suspected to be banned barium nitrate found near Sivakasi

Updated - July 04, 2024 09:34 pm IST

Published - July 04, 2024 09:07 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The chemialcs stocked in a godown near Sivakasi.

The chemialcs stocked in a godown near Sivakasi. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Revenue officials found 22 tonnes of chemicals, suspected to be banned barium nitrate, stocked on a premises where paper tubes meant for aerial fireworks were being manufactured near Sivakasi on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the Special Tahsildar (Matches and Fireworks), K. Tirupathi, along with a police team, raided the premises near Thayilpatti.

The team found that 455 bags of suspected barium nitrate, which has been banned by Supreme Court in manufacturing of fireworks, were illegally stocked.

The officials lifted samples from those bags and took the godown in their custody.

After the samples are tested in the laboratory, further action would be taken against the violators, if the chemical is proved to be the banned barium nitrate, the officials said.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.