22 toilets gone to seed; open defecation the only option

For thirteen-year-old K. Parvathy, a resident of Indira Nagar in Thuvariman on the western periphery of Madurai, surviving through her menstrual cycle every month has become a nightmare. “We have no toilet at home and use open spaces in the dark amid karuvelam trees and bushes and it is scary,” she says.

Despite the authorities declaring rural Madurai as open defecation free two years back, residents of this hamlet of Scheduled Caste people continue to practise open defecation. About 150 families reside here and most of them are daily wage labourers and conservancy workers. Only about 20% of the households have toilets at home. In the year 2016-2017, 22 toilets were built for the residents under Swachh Bharat Mission Gramin to ensure that the residents had access to toilets.

Today, however, most of these toilets are dysfunctional and lie in a dilapidated condition. “When these toilets were built, we thought it will be a boon for the residents. But we only used the toilets for a couple of months and then it became defunct owing to substandard quality of construction ," says M.Krishnamma, a resident. Today the toilets have become goat sheds and godowns.

Design

Under the scheme, the government gives ₹12,000 for the construction of toilets with twin-leach pits. The system is that the outlet from the toilets passes through an inspection channel, which leads to the leach pits. Two leach pits are dug and pre-cast cement rings with holes, which allow liquid to percolate into the surrounding soil, are placed inside the pits. When one pit is filled and closed off, waste flow is transferred to the second pit, allowing waste in the first pit to be converted into manure after a year or two.

For a family of six, it is estimated that a standard twin pit will take roughly five years to fill up.

However, these toilets are built without following the standard model, thus the end product is hardly of any use.

Most of the toilets do not have cement rings with holes in the leach pits.

“We used the toilets for the first few weeks and the pit became full. So whenever we use the toilet, the waste oozes back, and hence the toilets are practically unusable,” says M. Nallathangam, 63. In some toilets, the inspection chambers are also absent, which is essential to de-clog the leach pits. “There are many deviations in the construction of these toilets. It is the responsibility of the Block Development Officer and other officials to approve the construction of these toilets,” says N. Rajadarshini of the Enlight Trust, a NGO which specialises in the construction of toilets under SBM.

Other than the deviations, the toilets are also built under substandard quality. The latrine bowls are cracked and the overhead roofs remains in tatters. Most of the pits remain without lids, thus exposing the residents to the noxious human waste.

“The walls of the toilet are not plastered. We are scared to use the toilet as the walls might crash upon us anytime," says Ramesh Kumar, a resident.

The poor condition of the toilets have put women’s safety at risk. Women are forced to cross the arterial Melakkal Road, which connects the city towards the four-lane highway towards Dindigul, to reach an open land for defecation. “It is scary to cross the road as heavy vehicles, especially lorries, ply fast on the road at night,” says K. Perumi, 63.

Nine-year-old R. Chandhana Maari says every time she wants to attend to nature’s call at night, she has to wait until dawn.

“Since I cannot wake up my parents at night, I wait till morning,” she says.

“Women are prone to be affected by communicable urinal, pelvic and worm infections when they defecate in the open. In the long run, it might also lead to infertility,” says S. Jeyalakshmi Rani, Chief Civil Surgeon, Government Hospital, Balarengapuram.

When The Hindu contacted S. P. Amrith, Additional Collector and Project Director of District Rural Development Agency, he said the officials would inspect the area and undertake necessary steps in case of faulty construction of toilets.