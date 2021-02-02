22 theerthams opened for devotees at Ramanathaswamy Temple

After 315 days, devotees visiting Ramanathaswamy Temple here on Tuesday had the opportunity to pour on their heads holy water from the 22 theerthams, which remained out of bounds due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following representations, the Tamil Nadu government announced that the 22 theerthams would be opened to the devotees in accordance with the Standard Operating Procedure followed in the COVID-19 protocol.

The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments officials said though the temple was opened on September 1, 2020, the theerthams remained out of bounds for the devotees.

From now on, the devotees can have the holy water from the 22 theerthams - Mahalakshmi theertham, Kenthamadana theertham, Savitri theertham, Brahmahathi theertham, Gayathri theertham, Ganga theertham, Saraswathi theertham, Yamuna theertham, Sangu theertham, Gaya theertham, Sakkara theertham, Sarva theertham, Sethu Madhavar theertham, Siva theertham, Nala theertham, Saadyamamirtha theertham, Nilaa theertham, Surya theertham, Kavayaa theertham, Chandra theertham, Kavatcha theertham and Kodi theertham.