22 reach Theni from abroad; one from U.K. tests positive

Two relatives of the new patient are also infected

THENI

Over the last two to three weeks, as many as 22 people had arrived here from overseas and a screening revealed that one person from the UK (male) tested positive to the covid-19 virus. Further evaluation by the health officials with the family members resulted in two more fresh cases (both relatives of the returnee) tested positive to COVID-19.

While the health department officials said that the samples had been sent for comprehensive tests to a lab in Pune and only on receipt, would they know, if the patients had infected the new variant of coronavirus, which is now prevalent in the UK and other countries.

All the patients were under constant observation in an exclusive section in the Government Medical College Hospital here.

Collector M Pallavi Baldev in a press release issued on Sunday said that all precautions had been taken to monitor the condition of the foreign returnees.

The district administration, along with multi-department officials, including the police, were fully geared to handle the situation. There was no need for panic. The public should continue to wear face masks, use sanitisers and maintain physical distancing, the Collector said.

Superintendent of Police Sai Charan Tejaswi said all the entry points to the districts had been maintaining the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) as per the guidelines issued by the Government. The check-posts have been functioning round the clock and he appealed to the travelling public to cooperate with the staff manning the checkposts by giving the information.

The doctors at the Medical College Hospital said that the covid-19 isolation ward was being monitored regularly by a trained team, including para-medical staff. Those in home isolation too were constantly under observation, they added.

According to the State medical bulletin, the district had 70 active cases as of Sunday and 16,584 patients were discharged till date out of 16,857, who had tested positive to the virus since March.