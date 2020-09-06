Madurai

22 kg of ganja seized; three held

Koodal Pudur police have seized 22 kg of ganja and arrested a gang of three members. The police are on the lookout for ten others.

The police said that a team, led by Inspector of Police, Kathirvel, went to Imayam Nagar in Anaiyur on Saturday, after getting an alert.

On noticing the gang, some members managed to escape and the team nabbed three persons, identified as Pradeep of Anaiyur, Kannan of Sellur and Sudhakar of Bibikulam.

The accused had claimed that they had bough the contraband from Andhra Pradesh and were in the process of making smaller packets for selling them in retail when the police arrested them.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 6, 2020 8:48:40 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/22-kg-of-ganja-seized-three-held/article32536830.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story