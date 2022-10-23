22 kg of ganja seized; three held near Srivilliputtur

The Hindu Bureau SRIVILLIPUTTUR
October 23, 2022 16:34 IST

Madurai rural district police seized 22 kg of ganja and arrested three persons on Madurai - Rajapalayam highway near Krishnankoil on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, Sub-Inspector of Police, S. Manikadan attached to Krishnankoil police station, began a vehicle check on Madurai highway. The police intercepted a cargo vehicle when its driver, J. Deivendran of Usilampatti got off the vehicle and tried to flee.

The police chased and nabbed him. They found that 22 kg of ganja were being smuggled in 11 packets. The police also arrested M. Gunasekaran (31) of Usilampatti.

The Krishnankoil police are on the lookout for J. Chellapandi.

One assaulted for informing police about ganja seller

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, V. Velmurugan (37) of Arsakudumbanpatti near Virudhunagar was assaulted by Pilavadiyan and his son, Karuppasamy (22) for having alerted police about ganja sale on Saturday.

The police said when Velmurugan, who was involved in real-estate business, was riding a bike, he was intercepted by the father-son duo.

They abused him for having informed the police about Karuppasamy selling ganja. Even as they were talking, they assaulted him with bamboo stick. The man suffered swelling injury on his face and back.

The Soolakkarai police have arrested Karuppasamy.

