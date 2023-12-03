22 kg of ganja seized in Tirumangalam; Six arrested

December 03, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST

Madurai district police have seized 22 kg of ganja and arrested six persons, including one M. Chinnan, 30, of Varushanadu, in Tirumangalam on Saturday. The police also seized a high-end SUV, a motorbike and five mobile phones.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of police from Tirumangalam Town conducted vehicle check and intercepted the SUV on Tirumangalam-Sholavandan road at Keezha Urapanur.

The police found that 22 kg of ganja was being smuggled in the vehicle.

Enquiry revealed that Chinnan, who was staying in Tirumangalam Town, had been procuring ganja from Andhra Pradesh and was bringing it to Tirumangalam via Kerala.

They had used different modes of transport to bring the ganja.

The man had been selling ganja in small quantities to local peddlers.

The police also seized a high-speed motorbike which was used for recce and it had travelled ahead of the SUV.

The team arrested M. Mohanraj, 21, P. Chinnaudaiyan, 49, P. Nallakannu, 43, all from Tirumangalam, B. Anand, 27, of Tirunagar and J. Ramakrishnan, 41, of Kappalur.

The police have also booked one Babu of Visakhapatnam in this connection and were on the lookout for him. All have been booked under the provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

In a statement, Madurai Superintendent of Police, R. Shiva Prasad, said that the police would take stringent action against the ganja smugglers and initiate financial investigation against the close relatives of the smugglers and their movable and immovable properties would be confiscated.

People having knowledge about ganja peddlers can alert the police by calling 94981-81206. The identity of the caller would be kept confidential, he added.

