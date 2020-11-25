22 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Madurai

It takes the tally to 19,587 with 40 discharges

MADURAI

Madurai had 22 fresh cases of COVID-19 taking the tally to 19,587 on Wednesday. There were 40 discharges and 217 active cases remained in treatment at different stages.

Death toll in Virudhunagar district went up to 226 with the death of a 61-year-old man. The man died at a private hospital in Madurai on Tuesday. The district reported 18 new positive cases that took up the total number of positive cases to 15,818. After 15 more patients got discharged, the number of discharged patients has increased to 15,524. The number of active cases stood at 68.

Theni had 12 fresh cases with the virus after which the tally moved to 16,544. The hospitals had discharged four patients and 25 people were in treatment in the district.

Thoothukudi district had 15 new cases taking the tally to 15,603 on Wednesday. The hospitals had discharged 17 patients and 111 people were taking treatment for the virus.

Tirunelveli had 21 new cases of COVID-19 with which the total number of patients who had the virus stood at 14,748. The hospitals had discharged 20 patients and 129 active cases in treatment.

Kanniyakumari had 24 new cases with which the tally was at 15,601. There were 22 discharges from the hospitals and 123 active cases.

Tenkasi had 11 fresh cases of COVID-19 patients taking the total numbers to 8,022. The hospitals had discharged two patients and 73 active cases were reported in treatment.

Dindigul had 10 new cases and the tally was at 10,158. There were 13 discharges from hospitals and 60 active cases in the district.

Sivaganga had 10 fresh cases taking the tally to 6,258. The hospitals had discharged seven patients and 85 were in treatment for the virus.

Ramanathapuram, which continued to be at the bottom in the southern districts of Tamil Nadu, had three COVID-19 cases reported taking the tally to 6,186. The hospitals discharged five patients and 45 were in active treatment.