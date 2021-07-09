22 burglary cases solved, 143 sovereigns of gold recovered

Madurai

09 July 2021 23:50 IST

Three arrested and jewellery worth ₹53 lakh recovered from them.

Madurai City Police have solved 22 cases of burglary with the arrest of three persons and recovered 143 sovereigns of gold jewellery from them.

Among the arrested are Karthik alias Mariappan of Chennai, who had struck 15 houses in various parts of the city, in the last few months. “A notorious burglar, he has several cases in Chennai and surrounding areas against him. He shifted his base to Madurai as he was under the close watch of police there,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) T.K. Rajasekaran told reporters here on Friday.

In one of his burglary attempts, where he could not lay hands on valuables, Madurai City police lifted fingerprints, that matched with that of Karthik and he was arrested. Police sources said that he had taken a house on rent in Anna Nagar and was striking at will and all the cases were daylight burglaries.

Two others - Rajeshkumar of Avaniapuram and Arunkumar of Kamarajarpuram - who were arrested had reportedly confessed to their involvement in seven cases.

The police have recovered gold jewellery worth ₹53 lakh from them.

Commissioner of Police Prem Anand Sinha appreciated the special team Sub-Inspectors Sundareswaran and Abimanyu, and SSIs, Kathirvel, Kottaimuniyandi and Ganesan.