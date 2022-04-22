‘22 asphyxiated in Tamil Nadu in as many months’

No tangible action seems to have been taken against those responsible for the deaths, says NGO

Twenty-two persons, mostly sanitary workers, had died of asphyxiation in different parts of Tamil Nadu in as many months, said A. Kathir, executive director of Evidence, an NGO, here on Friday.

Speaking to The Hindu, he said though deaths had been occurring at periodic intervals, the officials concerned and the government appeared to have not taken any tangible action against those responsible for the deaths. Giving ₹10-lakh compensation to the legal heirs of the deceased might not solve the issue.

Mr. Kadir said in 2020, four workers died in Thoothukudi (on July 2), two died in Rasipuram (August 16) and another two died in Kancheepuram (August 20). In the following year, three persons died of asphyxiation in Kancheepuram (February 14) and two died in Tirupur (November 14).

In 2022, one person died in Chennai (January 15), two persons died in Kancheepuram (January 19), three persons died in Chennai (April 15) and another three died in Madurai (April 21).

When the Supreme Court had directed registration of cases against all those concerned with such deaths for their negligence, the government’s nonchalant attitude in this regard was baffling, he said, adding that police should register cases against the officials (in municipalities, panchayats or corporations) and building owners, tenants or whoever engaged conservancy workers.

The police, he said, should also book the accused under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 2015, wherever it was applicable. Only when the officials were punished, such incidents would not recur. In a bid to save officials, the police failed to press the cases in courts, he added.

The National Human Rights Commission should hold a public hearing in Tamil Nadu and based on the outcome, it should give its recommendations to the State government, Mr. Kathir said.

He said as per a Supreme Court order of 2014, deaths due to asphyxiation in Tamil Nadu from 1993 should be published and the families of the victims should be given ₹10 lakh and a government job each.

The apex court had also in an order observed that conservancy workers should not be allowed to clean human waste. However, when they were engaged in other activities, they should be given proper gadgets, which would protect them while handling waste of multiple types, he said.