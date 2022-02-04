2,194 nominations filed for urban local bodies in Virudhunagar district

A total of 2,194 nominations have been received for the urban local bodies election in Virudhunagar district after filing of nominations came to an end on Friday evening.

Among them, 919 nominations were received on Friday alone.A total of 322 nominations, including 155 received on Friday, have been received for 48 wards of Sivakasi Corporation.

Among the five municipalities, 42 wards of Rajapalayam have received the highest number of 293 nominations, followed by Srivilliputtur with 230 papers for 33 wards.

The number of nominations received in other municipalities is:Aruppukottai 210 (36 wards), Virudhunagar 189 (36 wards) and Sattur 150 (24 wards).The total number of nominations received for the 171 wards in the municipalities is 1,072.

Town panchayats

The nine town panchayats have received 800 nominations for 144 wards.Among them, Mamsapuram town has received the maximum number of nominations of 132 for 18 wards, followed by Seithur with 123 nominations for 18 wards.

Sundarapandiam has received only 38 nominations for the 15 wards.

Poll observer

An IAS officer, S. Balachander, has been appointed as Election Observer for the election to be held in Virudhunagar district.

People, candidates and representatives of political parties can call him over 94423-13633 to lodge complaints regarding election to Sivakasi Corporation, five municipalities and nine town panchayats in the district.

People can also lodge poll-related complaints at the control room over the toll-free number of 1800-425-0453, a statement said.