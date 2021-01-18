219 vehicle users died in 2020 in Ramanathapuram district

RAMANATHAPURAM

Giving helmets to the two-wheeler riders, Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver on Monday said that the motorists in the district should cooperate with the law enforcers and prevent road accidents.

Inaugurating the "Road Safety Month" being observed in the district till February 17, organised by the Transport Department, he said that last year 219 motorists had died and 1113 people were injured. "If we are to prevent such fatalities and injuries, self-discipline was essential," he added.

Recalling the hardships faced by the people involved in accidents, Mr. Dinesh said that the productivity of the person would be lost. By wearing helmets and seatbelts, two-wheeler riders and four-wheeler drivers can lessen the impact of accidents. By adhering to road safety rules, the district can also focus on very many other issues contributing towards growth and development, the Collector said.

Keeping this in mind, the State government gave away a number of sops and subsidies to the needy. Free helmets to the motorists was just a reminder or a wake up call for the motorists in the district to obey the road rules.

The Superintendent of Police E Karthik presided over the inauguration and said that by avoiding over-speed, rash driving and drunken driving, the safety can be achieved to a great extent. He urged the motorists to get driving licence only after attaining the age mandated by the government. Driving vehicles without licence was an offence and appealed to the people to cooperate with the police in ensuring safe driving.

The Collector gave away free helmets to the motorists and also pasted black stickers on the headlights of vehicles which would prevent blinding of vision of road users due to high beam of lights.

The motorists suggested the police, highways and other authorities to lay speed breakers at major intersections within and outside the town. Reflectors on the four-way lane in the district was also essential, they pointed out on the occasion.

Transport Department officials said that they would take note of the suggestions and implement soon. RTO J Sheik Mohamed, TNSTC Deputy Manager (Karaikudi) K Athappan and other officials participated.