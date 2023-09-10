215 kg of ganja seized near Usilampatti

September 10, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST

Madurai district police have seized 215 kg of ganja from a house near Usilampatti and arrested two persons in this connection on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of police from Chekkanoorani searched the house of one S. Vijayakumar (41) and found the contraband. They also arrested another person identified as Sameel Ahmed (26) of Vaniyambadi.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police have seized a truck used for smuggling the narcotic substance and booked as many as eight persons, including those from Odisha and Kerala.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.