215 kg of ganja seized from vehicle

Madurai City police on Friday seized 215 kg of ganja that was being smuggled to Kerala from Andhra Pradesh.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of police officials led by Inspectors Boominathan (Anna Nagar) and Srinivasan (Serious Crime Squad) intercepted an SUV on Madurai-Kappalur Ring Road around 8 p.m. The police found 215.20 kg ganja stocked in 106 bundles in the vehicle. They said the vehicle belonged to D. Robert Victor, 24, who was driving it.

Inquiry revealed that the narcotic substance was being taken from Vishakhapatnam to Kerala.

Commissioner of Police Prem Anand Sinha appreciated the police team for the seizure of ganja, a statement said.