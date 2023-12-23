ADVERTISEMENT

212 teams of engineers from Tamil Nadu to survey damages to water bodies in Tirunelveli district

December 23, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 212 engineers drawn from different parts of Tamil Nadu’s Water Resources Department would be deployed to take stock of the damages caused to the waterbodies in Tirunelveli district.

Officials said a meeting, presided over by Chief Engineer (WRD) A Muthiah, took stock of the damages to the water bodies such as channels, tanks and river bunds following the continuous rainfall during December 17 and 18.

The officials comprising 212 engineers would be reporting to 22 executive engineers drawn from Tiruchi, Madurai and other divisions. The worst-hit areas included Nochikulam, Palamadai, Sivanthipatti in the district.

Tirunelveli Collector K P Karthikeyan and other officials also participated in the review meeting, officials added.

