GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

212 teams of engineers from Tamil Nadu to survey damages to water bodies in Tirunelveli district

December 23, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 212 engineers drawn from different parts of Tamil Nadu’s Water Resources Department would be deployed to take stock of the damages caused to the waterbodies in Tirunelveli district.

Officials said a meeting, presided over by Chief Engineer (WRD) A Muthiah, took stock of the damages to the water bodies such as channels, tanks and river bunds following the continuous rainfall during December 17 and 18.

The officials comprising 212 engineers would be reporting to 22 executive engineers drawn from Tiruchi, Madurai and other divisions. The worst-hit areas included Nochikulam, Palamadai, Sivanthipatti in the district.

Tirunelveli Collector K P Karthikeyan and other officials also participated in the review meeting, officials added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.