2.11 crore women travelled for free in govt. buses in the last year in Tirunelveli: Collector

Corporation Mayor N. P. Jegan plants a tree sapling under the forestation programme in Thoothukudi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

About 2.11 crore women passengers travelled free in government buses in the last one year in Tirunelveli district, said Collector V. Vishnu here on Saturday.

Marking the completion of one year in office by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, the government launched a series of new programmes across the State.

Releasing a souvenir containing the achievements in Tirunelveli district, the Collector said that under Ungal Thoguthiyil Muthalvar programme a total of 48,264 petitions were received and settled. The needy received government assistance from different departments. As many as 3,918 people received free house site pattas.

Under the gold loan waiver scheme, the Cooperative Department returned gold jewellery (pledged up to five sovereigns) to 33,503 borrowers, he said.

Thoothukudi, Kanniyakumari

Thoothukudi Collector K Senthil Raj released a book Kadaikodi Tamizharin Kanuvagalai Thaangi Niraivana Valarchiyil Nilayana Payanam marking the one-year completion of the State government led by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. The Collector listed the numerous welfare schemes and disbursals to the beneficiaries.

He also pointed out the development works under way in Thoothukudi district.

Thoothukudi Mayor Jagan Periasami launched the planting of 300 saplings at Thiraviya Nagar in the presence of Corporation Commissioner T Charusree and other officers as part of Tamil Nadu Afforestation programme, a release said.

In Kanniyakumari district, officials organised a meeting in which welfare assistance was given to differently abled persons and other beneficiaries.