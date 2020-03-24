210 who returned from other States, countries under scanner

A prohibitory order under Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure promulgated by Collector R. Kannan that came into effect at 6 p.m. has prohibited gathering of more than five persons to control spread of COVID-19. The order for lockdown would be in force till 6 a.m. of April 1.

He said that penal action would be taken against those who violate the order promulgated under the Indian Penal Code, Epidemic Diseases Act 1897 and Disaster Management Act 2005.

A total of 210 persons, who had come from other States and foreign countries to Virudhunagar district have been asked to undergo home quarantine under monitoring by officials. Though the monitoring has been suspended for 59 persons who have successfully completed home quarantine, they have been asked to remain indoors as a precautionary measure.

Government Hospitals and 8,000 beds in hostels of colleges have been kept ready to treat patients in the event of an outbreak of COVID-19.

The Collector urged the people to cooperate with the district administration to make the district free from COVID-19. All shops selling essential goods like groceries, vegetables, milk would remain open as usual without any interruption. Taluk, municipal and block development offices would serve food to those who dwell on streets to ensure that no one goes without food during the lockdown period.

He appealed to the people to maintain social distancing while going to grocery shops, tea stalls, bakery, meat or fish markets. Lines would be drawn to enable people follow social distance at these places and police personnel would effectively implement it. Those who are found to be hoarding essential items or selling them at exorbitant prices would be punished under the provisions of Epidemic Act and Disaster Management Act.

Cautioning people against the practice self medication, he said that some drugs recommended for COVID-19 were of higher power, he said that such drugs without proper prescription by qualified doctors could lead to side-effects. People should approach doctors for symptoms like cold, cough and fever.

Movement of vehicles into and out of Virudhunagar district has been banned through 16 check-posts.

Stating that vehicles carrying essentials like foodgrains, medicines and milk would not be stopped, he said government employees who were residing in nearby districts can get special vehicle pass to cross the district borders, he added.