2.10 tonnes of turmeric, van, eight bikes seized

THOOTHUKUDI

19 August 2021 20:57 IST

Q Branch police on Thursday seized 2.10 tonnes of smuggled turmeric en route to Sri Lanka from a coastal hamlet near Tiruchendur on Thursday.

The police, besides arresting two persons, also seized a van and eight bikes from the scene of crime. Smuggling of turmeric from Thoothukudi to Sri Lanka was on the rise and the spice was sold at a premium following sharp increase in demand in the island nation, especially after COVID-19 outbreak.

Advertising

Advertising

Acting on a tip-off about smuggling of turmeric from Odaikkarai on Wednesday night, a police team led by Inspector Vijaya Anita monitored the coastal areas around Tiruchendur. When they reached Odaikkarai beach around 3 a.m., two persons were unloading bags from a van.

They nabbed the two men identified as U. Esakki Pandi, 38, of Rice Mill Street in Karaiyiruppu on Tirunelveli outskirts and V. Ramkumar, 28, of Terespuram and seized the van with 2.10 tonnes of turmeric packed in 70 bags. They also seized eight bikes from the spot.

During inquiry, police found that the turmeric was about to be loaded in a country boat to be taken to Sri Lanka.

Further investigations were on to identify the mastermind behind the attempt and the purpose behind bringing eight bikes to the beach.