ADVERTISEMENT

2.10 lakh palmyrah seeds to be sown in Tenkasi district

Published - October 01, 2024 07:03 pm IST - TENKASI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tenkasi district administration has decided to sow 2.10 lakh palmyrah seeds in the district.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the Tamil Nadu Government has laid down restrictions for cutting down palmyrah trees for timber and firewood needs and proposed to sow 1 crore palmyrah seeds across the State in a bid to conserve the ‘State Tree’, the Tenkasi district administration has decided to plant 2.10 lakh palmyrah seeds in the district.

According to Collector A.K. Kamal Kishore, the 2.10 lakh palmyrah seeds will be sown along the bunds of waterbodies and other advantageous spots by integrating education, public works, rural development, horticulture, municipal administration, town panchayat, water resources etc and the volunteers.

The inaugural function for sowing the palmyrah seeds will be held at Tenkasi on October 2.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“The local body heads and the councillors have been asked to actively take part to surpass the target of sowing 2.10 lakh palmyrah seeds,” said Mr. Kamal Kishore in a statement.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US