GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

2.10 lakh palmyrah seeds to be sown in Tenkasi district

Published - October 01, 2024 07:03 pm IST - TENKASI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tenkasi district administration has decided to sow 2.10 lakh palmyrah seeds in the district.

As the Tamil Nadu Government has laid down restrictions for cutting down palmyrah trees for timber and firewood needs and proposed to sow 1 crore palmyrah seeds across the State in a bid to conserve the ‘State Tree’, the Tenkasi district administration has decided to plant 2.10 lakh palmyrah seeds in the district.

According to Collector A.K. Kamal Kishore, the 2.10 lakh palmyrah seeds will be sown along the bunds of waterbodies and other advantageous spots by integrating education, public works, rural development, horticulture, municipal administration, town panchayat, water resources etc and the volunteers.

The inaugural function for sowing the palmyrah seeds will be held at Tenkasi on October 2.

“The local body heads and the councillors have been asked to actively take part to surpass the target of sowing 2.10 lakh palmyrah seeds,” said Mr. Kamal Kishore in a statement.

Published - October 01, 2024 07:03 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.