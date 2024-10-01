2.10 lakh palmyrah seeds to be sown in Tenkasi district

The Tenkasi district administration has decided to sow 2.10 lakh palmyrah seeds in the district.

As the Tamil Nadu Government has laid down restrictions for cutting down palmyrah trees for timber and firewood needs and proposed to sow 1 crore palmyrah seeds across the State in a bid to conserve the ‘State Tree’, the Tenkasi district administration has decided to plant 2.10 lakh palmyrah seeds in the district.

According to Collector A.K. Kamal Kishore, the 2.10 lakh palmyrah seeds will be sown along the bunds of waterbodies and other advantageous spots by integrating education, public works, rural development, horticulture, municipal administration, town panchayat, water resources etc and the volunteers.

The inaugural function for sowing the palmyrah seeds will be held at Tenkasi on October 2.

“The local body heads and the councillors have been asked to actively take part to surpass the target of sowing 2.10 lakh palmyrah seeds,” said Mr. Kamal Kishore in a statement.