21 students from Madurai in rank list under 7.5% quota

Counselling for medical, dental seats from tomorrow

As many as 21 government school students from Madurai district have secured a place in the provisional rank list for MBBS and BDS seats available for government school students under the 7.5% horizontal reservation.

Among them, S. Kanish Kumar, a repeater who had studied at Government Higher Secondary School at M. Puliyankulam, had secured a State rank of 78, according to the rank list which was released on Monday.

N. Karthickraja, a repeater who had studied at Government Higher Secondary School at M. Subbulapuram, has secured the State rank of 102.

S. Seethalakshmi, another repeater who had studied at Government Girls Higher Secondary School at Mahaboobpalayam in Madurai, has secured a State rank of 151.

B. Pavithra, a student of N.S.S.B Corporation Girls Higher Secondary School in Palanganatham, has secured the State rank of 209.

S. Vennila Devi, the district co-ordinator for government-sponsored NEET training, said most of these students belonged to Most Backward Classes. Candidates belonging to denotified communities and Scheduled Caste have also secured a place in the rank list.

“It cannot be ascertained yet as to how many students will secure medical or dental seats. A clear picture will emerge only after the completion of the counselling,” she said.

Counselling for medical and dental seats in Tamil Nadu begins on Wednesday with the first session being devoted to special categories followed by seats reserved for government school students.