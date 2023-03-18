ADVERTISEMENT

21 stray cattle impounded, given to goushala

March 18, 2023 11:18 pm | Updated 11:18 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Corporation personnel on Saturday impounded 21 stray cattle which were subsequently handed over to a goushala.

In a statement, Corporation Commissioner C. Dinesh Kumar said the urban civic body had urged the owners of the domestic cattle to keep their animals in the designated cowshed and maintain it instead of allowing the animals to wander along the streets and the roads to cause nuisance to the public and the road-users.  Since a few cattle rearers had chosen to ignore this appeal and allowed their cattle to roam around along the roads, Corporation personnel impounded 21 animals on Saturday and handed them over to goushala.

The owners of domestic cattle should maintain their animals in the cowsheds, Mr. Kumar said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US